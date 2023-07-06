ADVERTISEMENT

We made the move after consulting legal experts to avoid disqualification: Bhujbal

July 06, 2023 12:25 pm | Updated 12:25 pm IST - Mumbai

Mr. Bhujbal also said that Mr. Ajit Pawar and other leaders will decide on whether to use photos of Sharad Pawar on posters.

PTI

Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and Chhagan Bhujbal during a press conference held at Sahyadri Guest House on July 2. | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini

Senior Nationalist Congress Party leader Chhagan Bhujbal on Thursday said the recent developments in the party, culminating in Ajit Pawar taking oath as Deputy CM, happened after legal experts were consulted to escape disqualification.

Addressing a news conference here, Mr. Bhujbal also said that Mr. Ajit Pawar and other leaders will decide on whether to use photos of Sharad Pawar on posters.

Even after Sharad Pawar said his photo should be used only with his permission and by people who were of the same ideology, his photo featured on a poster set on stage where Ajit Pawar’s faction met on Wednesday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
Ajit Pawar moves Election Commission, says he was elected NCP president on June 30

Mr. Bhujbal said 42 to 43 NCP MLAs have signed affidavits in support of Ajit Pawar.

"When it was decided to join the government under the leadership of Ajit Pawar, law experts were consulted and decisions were taken thereafter,” he said.

“After consulting two-four experts, steps were taken to escape disqualification," Bhujbal said.

The party's constitution and electoral rules were followed before joining the government headed by Eknath Shinde, he said.

Mr. Bhujbal was among the nine NCP leaders to take oath as minister in Sunday’s ceremony.

“We had earlier suggested Sharad Pawar that his daughter be made NCP president and Ajit Pawar be allowed to handle Maharashtra,” Mr. Bhujbal said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US