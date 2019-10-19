‘We made Aurangabad Congress-mukt’

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) already has two sitting MLAs in the State and it is now all set to contest 44 seats in the Assembly polls. AIMIM State unit president Imtiaz Jaleel, who became the party’s first MP a few months ago, spoke with The Hindu on the elections in Aurangabad and the spilt with the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA). Edited excerpts:

Will the split with the VBA have an impact on the AIMIM?

Definitely. It will impact the AIMIM and the VBA. If Prakash Ambedkar had taken a different decision, we could have been together and things would have been different.

Do you think the Dalit votes will move away as a result?

If anyone is under the perception that Dalit voters only vote for Dalit parties, it is completely wrong. I can challenge you that there will be more number of Scheduled Caste MLAs from the AIMIM than from any other party.

Why should Muslims vote for the AIMIM considering that in the past two elections it seems to have helped the BJP come to power?

This image of the AIMIM was created thanks to the media and the Congress-Nationalist Congress Party alliance. When they found that a large chunk of the Muslim and the Dalit voters switched their loyalties to us, they felt that they had to find some reason to win back the votes. The only reason they could come up with was: ‘See they are contesting elections to help the BJP’. If that was the case, how could I win the Aurangabad seat, which happens to be a stronghold of the Shiv Sena?

Do you think the voters will prefer a party that will form a strong Opposition or with a chance to form the government?

Why has the AIMIM grown outside Hyderabad? It didn’t have 50 MPs. It was only because of one person. There’s no point of having 50 people who cannot listen to people’s grievances and do not speak on their issues. We want five people who can strongly raise their voice in Parliament or the Assembly. That is what we are focussing on. We could have easily contested all 288 seats. But we are fighting only from 44 seats where we feel we stand a chance to win. That’s because we want to send strong people to the Assembly.

Do you think this is a tough fight in Aurangabad as the BJP-Sena have formed an alliance?

Every election is a tough fight. Wherever you are strong and wherever you stand a good chance of winning, the opposition parties gang up together. It is not just limited to Aurangabad. Even where we’re not contesting, if somebody is strong in that area, the entire opposition gangs up.

There are many Independent Muslim candidates contesting in Aurangabad (Central). Do you think this will have a bearing on the elections?

These things happen. Ultimately, when party president Asaduddin Owaisi comes for campaigning, you will see things change overnight. People know that all these candidates are not contesting to win the elections, they are contesting to defeat us.

Would you say that the AIMIM is the principal opposition in Aurangabad?

Definitely. Otherwise why is it Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray only talking about Asaduddin Owaisi, the AIMIM and Imtiaz Jaleel in his speeches? He considers us as a strong threat, which is why all their top leaders are only talking about the AIMIM. In fact, by doing this they are helping our campaign.

The Congress has effectively no candidates in Aurangabad. What are your thoughts about this?

They are finished. At least for 10 years they need to take a break. They should accept that the Muslims had been voting for them for the past 70 years. While people have been talking about Congress-mukt Bharat, we have achieved Congress-mukt Aurangabad.