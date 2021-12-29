We have put an end to the ‘ABCD’ of SP, says Amit Shah

‘BJP is the only party that delivers what it promises’

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday that the Bharatiya Janata Paty government had put an end to the vocabulary of crime, nepotism, and corruption that existed during the reign of the Samajwadi Party. “We have put an end to their ‘ABCD’,” said Mr. Shah, referring to apradh (crime), bhai bhatijawad (nepotism), corruption and dange (riots).

Without taking names, Mr. Shah connected the piles of cash found at Kanpur businessman Piyush Jain’s house to the SP. He indirectly likened the recovery to a full toss delivered to a good batsman. “It is bound to fetch a boundary,” he said.

Citing the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya and removing Article 370 as major achievements of the BJP government, Mr. Shah described the BJP as a party “that delivers what it promises.”

‘People’s money’

Taking a dig at SP president Akhilesh Yadav who isolated himself after his wife Dimple Yadav tested positive for COVID-19, Mr. Shah said when raids were being conducted at a businessman’s place who was making ‘Samajwadi itr’ (perfume), somebody got indisposed. “Whose 250 crores (rupees) are these,” asked Mr. Shah. He added, “it is the money of the people of U.P.”

He said the BJP was committed to the development and put an end to black money and corruption.

Addressing a huge rally in the Hardoi district of central U.P., Mr. Shah said the massive turnout showed that the BJP would cross 300 seats in the upcoming Assembly election.

“We have won the last three elections (Lok Sabha and Assembly elections) and a victory in the upcoming polls will finish the SP and the Bahujan Samajwadi Party. In their 15 years of rule, these parties focused only on the development of particular communities. It was only when Modi and Yogi came to power that sabka saath, sabkar vikas became a reality,” he said.