We have nothing to do with Shiv Sena crisis: BJP 

We are not trying to bring the government down, says Chandrakant Patil

As the tripartite Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government faces an existential crisis following Shiv Sena Minister Eknath Shinde’s intra-party rebellion, BJP State president Chandrakant Patil reiterated that his party had nothing to do with the unfolding events in Maharashtra.

“We are not trying to bring the government down, nor will we try to do so,” said Mr. Patil in Kolhapur on Friday. “I had been saying that the MVA government will collapse due to its internal contradictions and this is happening for real now.”

On Mr. Shinde’s statement in Guwahati that the entire operation of splitting the Shiv Sena was supported by a “national party”, Mr. Patil said: “There are many national parties in the country. Only Mr. Shinde knows which one he is referring to.”

With the MVA government as good as in a minority following Mr. Shinde’s revolt, all eyes are on BJP Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis, who has remained conspicuously silent as the events unfolded at a breathless pace.

Asked whether Mr. Fadnavis’ visits to Delhi [following Mr. Shinde’s rebellion] were to set in motion the wheels of ‘regime change’ in Maharashtra, Mr. Patil merely said they were routine visits. “There are many issues that need to be taken up with the party leadership and therefore Mr. Fadnavis keeps visiting Delhi,” he said.

Mr. Patil denied having received any offer from the rebel group. “If we do get such an offer, then our 13-member core BJP group will discuss it thoroughly and send the proposal to our Central Parliamentary Board on whom rests the final decision,” he said.