We focus on work, not announcements: Nath

The Madhya Pradesh government is started in on a tradition of not making any announcement of schemes but the people themselves declaring their completion, Chief Minister Kamal Nath said on Tuesday.

He was thanking the voters at a gathering of panchayat members in Jhabua after the Congress’s Kantilal Bhuria got the better of Bhanu Bhuria of the BJP in the Assembly by-election by over 27,000 votes. Now, the Congress is just one short of the majority mark of 116 in the 230-seat Assembly. The BJP has 108 MLAs.

By staying away from criticism and announcements, he said, his government had laid out a new map for development in nine-and-a-half months.

“Despite the economic slowdown, we have waived the loans taken by 21 lakh farmers; those taken by the others will be waived in subsequent phases,” he said.

Jobs for youth

An atmosphere conducive to investments had been created so as to generate jobs for the youth, he said.

Mr. Nath said it was important to accept criticism as well as suggestions to take the State forward.