We delivered what we promised: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed a press conference on the completion of 100 days of his government in his second tenure, at Lok Bhawan in Lucknow, on July 4. | Photo Credit: PTI

However Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said that in the 100 days, the BJP government has misused power and weakened democracy

Presenting the 100-day report card of his government on July 4, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the State has the potential to become “the growth engine of India” and will play an important role in realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s promise in turning India into a five trillion economy. “We laid the foundation of it in our previous term, now it is time to take a new flight,” said Mr. Adityanath.

Profusely thanking the PM, Mr. Adityanath’s address to the media in Lucknow centred around the success of the “double engine” government and “teamwork.” He said his Cabinet has short-listed 10 sectors, which will help in turning the State into a one trillion economy.

Calling it the government of seva, suraksha and sushasan (service, safety and good governance), Mr. Adityanath said the government, in its second term, is living up to the promises that it had made.

10,000 government jobs

Mr. Adityanath said employment opportunities have multiplied because of the government schemes and the growing interest in the industry. “In 100 days, we have provided 10,000 government jobs.” After decades, he said, an environment conducive to industrial growth had been formed in the State.

“Around 1,400 government schemes worth ₹80,000 crore have been launched. It will provide direct employment to 5 lakh youth and indirect employment to 20 lakh youngsters”Yogi AdityanathChief Minister, Uttar Pradesh

“Around 1,400 government schemes worth ₹80,000 crore have been launched. It will provide direct employment to 5 lakh youth and indirect employment to 20 lakh youngsters,” he stated. He added the success of the government’s one district-one product scheme has played an important role in generating employment and augmenting exports.

He said the government’s zero-tolerance policy towards crime has resulted in the seizure of ₹844 crore worth property of mafia and professional criminals.

He said people’s confidence in the government could be gauged from the way they peacefully responded to the government’s policy of removal of loudspeakers from religious places and prohibiting such programmes in public spaces and on roads. “It reflected in the way, Juma Alvida, Id and Ram Navami programmes were not conducted on roads and public spaces.”

Free ration scheme

On the political front, Mr. Adityanath underlined the victories achieved in the Legislative Council and bypolls, decimating the opposition in the process. “It is the first time in history that the upper house of UP legislature has become Congress-free.”

He reminded that the first decision of the cabinet was to extend the free ration scheme to the 15 crore poor. “We have also made payment of ₹12,537 crore to cane farmers in the first 100 days.”

Meanwhile, describing Mr. Adityanath’s address as a bunch of lies, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said in the 100 days, the BJP government has misused power and weakened the democracy. He said it would be remembered as a period of injustice, atrocity, crime, loot, murder and corruption.

In a statement released by national spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary, the party said the BJP was doing vindictive politics against the opposition leaders and party workers. “The BJP government had shown a lot of dreams but the promises have not been realised on the ground.” He said on one hand, there was widespread unemployment and on the other, rampant inflation has made the life of the common man miserable. “Police stations have become centres of corruption and criminal elements are growing under the protection of those in power,” he charged.