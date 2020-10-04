We cannot be selective in condemning violence: J&K L-G

Manoj Sinha visits militancy-infested Kulgam as part of “Back to Village-3” programme

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday visited the militancy-infested Kulgam and called for equal condemnation violence and killings “whether the common man or security forces”.

“We can’t be selective in condemning violence. Violence, killings of innocents should be condemned, whether it’s the killings of common people or security forces. I appeal to all to contribute towards peace. L-G Sinha said during his visit to Ashthal in Kulgam as part of the ongoing “Back to Village-3” programme.

Referring to the ₹1,951 crore earmarked for the development of villages, he said the agriculture and the horticulture sectors were provided ₹1,872 crore, which is ₹680 crore more compared to the last year.

“I am working on four key points for the development of J&K: Accelerating growth, providing benefits of social security and social welfare schemes to all, eliminating regional disparities and effective execution of works,” the L-G said.

He said there shall be no backward area in the entire J&K soon.

“I have brought the government to your doorstep. Now, you shall decide the works to be completed and to be taken up on priority. The Back to Village is a celebration of people’s participation in development.” Mr. Sinha said he was surprised to notice unusual delays in projects when he took over as the L-G. “I will ensure that those responsible for unwarranted delays will be made answerable.”