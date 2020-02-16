We are now called ‘coronavirus’, say Kolkata students from Northeast, north Bengal

As China continues to struggle with containing the new coronavirus, SARS-CoC-2, panic is spreading in Kolkata, where many students from the Northeast, and north Bengal, complain that they are seen “with fear and callousness”.

“I had boarded a local train from Jadavpur to Ballygunge, which I usually do after classes, and as I was about to get off the train, a few guys at the gate, indicating towards me, told their friends ‘look [here is] a coronavirus,” said Marmen Dolma Sherpa, a student of Jadavpur University (JU).

Ms. Sherpa, who is Darjeeling and has lived in Kolkata for the last three years, said, “It happened so quickly that I could not even respond, not that I would have in any way, perhaps, but it was shocking,” she said.

Ms. Sherpa said the “Mongoloid features” of students like her has attracted more attention of late.

‘Had to leave’

Shraddha Pariyar from north Bengal encountered a similar incident along with a friend at Dhakuria Lake, said that the women and men from the Northeast, and north Bengal, are subjected to such comments throughout the year, but the intensity has increased.

“A bunch of guys [during a walk by the lake] repeatedly referred to us as ‘coronavirus’. They also kept trying to imitate the Chinese dialect by using phrases like, ‘ching, chang, cho’. We had to keep going through this time and again, until we could not take it any more and had to leave the place. However, while they are calling us coronavirus now, often they call us something else, even when there was no virus,” said Ms. Pariyar.

‘Are you Chinese?’

They are not alone. At least a dozen students and professionals from India’s Northeast, and north Bengal, complained that they have been asked in West Bengal and in other States whether they were Chinese people living in Kolkata.

“I am asked in Mumbai airport if I am a Chinese, not by the airport authority but by ordinary passengers. I reached Kolkata and was asked the same, to my surprise, as I have never been asked if I am from China in Kolkata in the last 50 years,” said Pradeep Phukan, a trader from Assam, who mostly stays in Kolkata.

A Lepcha student from Kurseong and a Rajbongshi community leader have had similar experiences, they said on condition of anonymity.

For Phubina Tamang, another student of JU, the experience has been even more “painful”. “On one occasion, some boys took a long look and started coughing, near the university. Then they said [these are] ching-changs, if you know what it means,” Ms. Tamang said.

Flight suspended

The southern Chinese city of Kunming has a two-hour flight from Kolkata, which is typically chock-a-block throughout the year, but the late night service has been suspended since the outbreak of SARS-CoC-2.

Students are yet to approach the university’s psychological counselling and stress guidance centre, but they may in case of an “escalation of harassment”, some students said.

The police has not received any complaint.

Meanwhile, the students, many thousands in number, continued to face what they describe as “racial discrimination”.

(The writer is an intern with The Hindu, Kolkata.)