We are not against live-in relationship: Allahabad High Court

20 June 2021 15:49 IST

A couple in a live-in relationship had approached it on apprehension that they would be harassed and would not be permitted to live in peace by their families

The Allahabad High Court has directed the police to grant protection to a couple from Uttar Pradesh's Badaun district who were in a live-relationship and recently got married.

While passing the directions on June 18, a division bench of Justices Dr. Kaushal Jayendra Thaker and Dinesh Pathak clarified why it had recently refused to grant relief to a married woman who had approached it seeking protection to live-in with someone after leaving her husband. The court had dismissed the plea on grounds that their act went against the mandate of the Hindu Marriage Act.

In the fresh matter, a couple in a live-in relationship had approached it on apprehension that they would be harassed and would not be permitted to live in peace by their families. During the pendency of the writ petition, the couple got married in an Arya Samaj temple.

"We are not against the live-in relation," the court said. "Yesterday we have rejected a matter seeking protection by a couple who wanted to live in. The reasons were that the protection to live-in relation was sought for by the petitioners during subsistence of marriage of one of the petitioners.

“In this case, both the petitioners are at marriageable age," the court said.