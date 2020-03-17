We are in Bengaluru at our own will: Madhya Pradesh rebel MLAs

Rebel Congress MLAs from Madhya Pradesh holed up in Bengaluru interacted with media persons on Tuesday morning and clarified that they were “not kept captive” by anyone but were of their own free will. Several MLAs and ministers attacked Kamal Nath-led State government and its functioning, which they claim pushed them to resign.

The MLAs also claimed they were in Bengaluru because “they were not safe in Madhya Pradesh.”

This comes hours before petition by BJP leader Shivaraj Singh Chouhan seeking an immediate floor test will come up for hearing in Supreme Court. Chief Minister Kamal Nath has repeatedly alleged Congress MLAs have been held captive by BJP in Bengaluru.

Rajwardhan Singh, a rebel Congress MLA, said they were 23 MLAs together of which 22 were here in Bengaluru. “We are unhappy with the Kamal Nath government and have resigned. No one has forced us to do so. If as MLAs we are not able to work for our constituencies why should we remain MLAs and face the wrath of the people?” he questioned.

Tulsi Ram Silawat and Govind Singh, who were ministers in Mr. Nath’s cabinet also attacked the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister. “Jyotiraditya Scindia took up issues of farmers and Kamal Nath asked him to take to the streets. Is this the way a chief minister functions?,” posed Mr. Silawat adding that Mr. Scindia was their leader.

When asked if all the MLAs in Bengaluru would also join BJP like Mr. Scindia, Mr. Silawat said they would discuss the issue and take a call whether to join BJP or not.

“In every cabinet meeting Kamal Nath used to only talk of Chindwara. You ask remaining Congress MLAs they will also say they are unhappy and if given a free choice they will also come here,” said Mr. Singh.