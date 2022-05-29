WB Guv seeks action against Abhishek for remarks targeting judiciary

Meanwhile, Banerjee said that he believes in speaking truth to power

Calling the remarks targeting a section of judiciary as “reprehensible”, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday sought action against Trinamool Congress national general secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee for his remarks made on Saturday.

“At a public meeting, attacking a Judge who ordered CBI probe into the SSC scam is condemnable. The honourable MP crossed the red line. I will ask the Chief Secretary to initiate action into what happened yesterday,” Mr. Dhankhar told journalists in Siliguri.

The Governor said that in September 2021, he had asked the State’s Chief Secretary for a report on comments made against judiciary and added that he does not appreciate that no action was taken in the past.

On Saturday, Mr. Banerjee had targeted a section of judiciary alleging that they are ordering investigation by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) at the drop of a hat. “I am ashamed to say in the judiciary, there are one or two who are working in hand and glove (with Centre) as pole-bearers, only one percent of it. They are ordering CBI probe at the drop of the hat.. Investigation in a murder case is being stayed. Have you heard anything like this?” Mr. Banerjee has said while addressing a public gathering at Haldia in Purba Medinipur district.

Mr. Banerjee, however, did not made any reference to the CBI probe in the SSC scam. The remarks had also evoked strong reaction from political parties in Opposition who had dubbed it as disrespect to judiciary.

Trinamool Congress MP reacted to remarks of the Governor and said that he had said only one percent of judiciary is working in cohorts with Centre.

"I’ve always believed in SPEAKING THE TRUTH TO POWER. Yesterday, I said how 1% in Kolkata HC is working in cohorts with Centre in protecting some individuals. PEOPLE ARE WATCHING, they know who is actually 'CROSSING THE RED LINE'. I rest my case here!," Mr. Banerjee tweeted.

Ploy to divert attention

On the other crucial development where the State government has announced that the Chief Minister shall replace the Governor as Chancellor of all state universities, the Governor said it is a ploy to divert attention from the School Service Commission (SSC) scam.

“This is a ploy, trick to generate media optics and to divert attention ( from SSC scam). I am not concerned about what the government does, unless a paper comes to me. As and when it comes to me, I will take a call based on Constitutional provisions,“ Mr Dhankhar said.

The West Bengal Cabinet on May 26 has passed a resolution to appoint Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as the Chancellor of all State universities a post held by the Governor. A Bill is likely to be tabled in the State Assembly for the same and according to government sources, in case the Governor withholds his consent, state government may take an ordinance route.

“I am surprised, a bill becomes an act when the Governor signs it and an ordinance is passed when the Governor signs it,” Mr. Dhankhar said raising question on how will the state government go ahead with the proposed move without taking him in confidence.