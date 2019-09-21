W.B. Governor Jagdeep Dhankar meets Jadavpur University V-C at hospital

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar on September 21 met Jadavpur University Vice-Chancellor Suranjan Das and Pro-Vice-Chancellor Pradip Kumar Ghosh at a private health facility where they have been admitted since Thursday evening.

Both the V-C and Pro-VC were hospitalised following a ruckus in the university when Union Minister for State Babul Supriyo visited on Thursday and was heckled by students.

Jadavpur University Registrar Snehamanju Basu said that the Governor spoke to Prof Das and wished him speedy recovery. “The Governor told the Vice-Chancellor that we will have to work together for excellence of the university,” the Registar said .

Also Read Bengal Governor, State at loggerheads

The Governor’s visit also assumes significance as the earlier statements issued by Raj Bhawan had referred to the “issue of serious lapses by the University V-C, including virtual abandonment of his obligations” in context of the incident on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the incident on September 19 has brought the Trinamool Congress and Governor at loggerheads, with statements and counter-statements being issued from both sides.

Trinamool Congress secretary general Partba Chatterjee, in a statement, had called the visit of Governor to the university “most unfortunate and shocking”, without informing the elected government, for a “so-called rescue of the BJP leader”.

The Governor responded by saying that the press statement of the Trinamool Congress was “unfortunate”, and added, “Obviously he (Mr Chatterjee) did not know of the developments that took place between the Governor and the DGP/CS, as also the conversation with the Hon’ble Chief Minister”.