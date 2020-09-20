WB adds 3,188 COVID-19 cases, infections cross 2.20 lakh

West Bengal on Saturday recorded 3,188 COVID-19 infections taking the number of cases to 2,21,960. It recorded 56 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the total to 4,298. The number of active cases stood at 24,648 and the discharge rate at 86.96%.
Kolkata and the North 24 Parganas, two worst-affected regions, recorded 15 deaths each. The toll in Kolkata climbed to 1,566 and in the North 24 Parganas to 965.
Kolkata recorded 543 cases taking the total to 49,613 and the North 24 Parganas 501 (total 44,685).
Nearly 85.7% of the people (3,684) who died due to the infection suffered from co-morbidities. About 13.42% of deaths were observed in people above 75 years, while 6.27% occurred in the age group of 61 to 75 years.
