Wave of protests planned ahead of Odisha CM’s visit

BHUBANESWAR

06 November 2021 02:48 IST

Odisha CM likely to face protests at Kalahandi

The Congress and the BJP have planned a wave of protests during Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s visit to Kalahandi district on November 8. They have demanded the ouster of Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra over the issue of a teacher’s murder in the district. The man accused is said to have close links to the Minister. Mr. Patnaik is visiting Kalahandi district to distribute smart health cards at Bhawanipatna.

Advertising

Advertising