Waterways to connect 7 religious sites around Guwahati

May 19, 2023 03:29 pm | Updated 03:49 pm IST - Guwahati

The Assam government and the Department of Inland Waterways Transport (DIWT) signed an MoU here on May 19 to connect seven religious sites around the city through waterways, officials said.

The project will facilitate 'hop on hop off' ferry service, which will connect the seven historic and religious sites of Kamakhya, Pandunath, Aswaklanta, Doul Govinda, Umananda, Chakreshwar and Auniati Satra around Guwahati, an official release said.

The project is being developed under Sagarmala Programme.

ADVERTISEMENT

The agreement for development of riverine-based religious tourism circuit on Brahmaputra river was inked by Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), Sagarmala Development Corporation Limited (SDCL), Assam Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC) and the department of inland waterways transport (DIWT), Government of Assam, it said.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal iterated the Centre's resolve to develop the inland waterways potential of Assam and the entire North East for accelerated growth of the region.

“The development of the riverine-based tourism circuit is a huge shot in the arm for the tourism sector in Assam. I am happy that with the support of government of Assam, IWAI and SDCL will work in tandem with ATDC and IWT to execute this project swiftly and unveil a new chapter of riverine tourism sector in Assam," he said.

Also Read: Assam CM Himanta announces inter-district cleanliness contest

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who was present at the programme, said the initiative will usher a new chapter in the tourism of the state.

“Religious tourism will get a boost as tourists will enjoy the rich spiritual heritage of Guwahati via this wonderful riverine circuit,” he said.

Kamkhya temple atop the Nilachal Hills here is one of the oldest and most revered centers of tantric practice, while Pandunath houses five idols of Lord Ganesha representing the five Pandava brothers of the epic Mahabharata. They are believed to have hid in the place during their 13-year-long exile.

Aswaklanta, built in 1720 by Ahom King Shiva Singha. is a well-known Hindu temple dedicated to Lord Vishnu. The Daul Govinda temple is devoted to Lord Krishna and is visited by a large number of devotees during Holi.

Umananda Devaloi is a Shiva temple located at the Umananda island, the smallest inhabited one in the world, in the middle of Brahmaputra river opposite the Kachari Ghat in Guwahati. The Auniati Satra, located in the world's largest riverine island Majuli, occupies a high position among the satras of Assam. It was built in 1653 AD by Ahom King Sutamla.

The ferry service will start from Hanuman Ghat in Uzan Bazar area and is expected to reduce the overall travel time to less than two hours to complete one circuit. The project is likely to be completed within 12 months, the release said.

The Rs 45 crore project will be executed by a special-purpose vehicle. SDCL and IWAI will jointly contribute 55% of the project cost and the remaining will be borne by ATDC, it said.

DIWT has consented to the use of ghats near the temples free of cost for the project, the release added.

ADVERTISEMENT