Other States

Water supply in Delhi, U.P. districts likely to be hit as Ganga canal closed for maintenance

The Ganga canal is the lifeline to 19 districts of Uttar Pradesh, providing irrigation and drinking water. File image.   | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA

Water supply to Delhi, Noida and Agra is likely to get affected due to maintenance work of the Ganga canal here which was closed on Friday, an official of the Uttar Pradesh Irrigation Department said.

According to Upendra Kumar, superintending engineer of U.P. Irrigation Department, the canal will remain closed till November 5 for maintenance work, affecting water supply in the national capital and Uttar Pradesh.

Water supply at 19 districts in U.P., including Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Bulandshahr, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Etah, Hathras and Firozabad, would be disrupted and farmers are likely to face a shortage.

During the period of maintenance, farmers may have to partially rely upon tubewells and pumping sets to irrigate their fields.

The Ganga canal is the lifeline to 19 districts of Uttar Pradesh, providing irrigation and drinking water.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 16, 2021 1:52:04 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/water-supply-in-delhi-up-districts-likely-to-be-hit-as-ganga-canal-closed-for-maintenance/article37018120.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY