Water scarcity haunts Odisha in middle of monsoon

More than one month into southwest monsoon season, scarcity of water, both for drinking and irrigation purposes, continues to haunt people of Odisha.

While a farmer in Bargarh district ended his life apprehending that the deficient rainfall could spoil his Kharif crop, the Paradip Port Trust (PPT) has decided to regulate water provisioning by restricting supply once in a day in the coastal town.

A farmer identified as Baishnav Bhoi in Podamuda village in Bargarh district reportedly consumed poison on Wednesday and he died on Thursday morning.

Baishnav, according to his family members, was under mental stress as he feared crop loss due to very erratic rainfall. He was said to have taken hand loan from local money lenders for taking up paddy crop on four acres.

In Paradip, the PPT has been supplying drinking water after treating the water of Taladanda canal. However, due to a prolonged dry spell, the water level in Taldanda has dropped drastically making it impossible for the PPT to harness water as was required.

“We monitor reservoir level regularly and accordingly regulate the supplies. We cannot spend water at one go. So we are taking precautions keeping the low water availability in mind,” PPT Chairman Rinkesh Roy said.

Recently, the PPT decided to set up a 10-million litre per day capacity desalination plant at an estimated investment of Rs. 116 crore. A memorandum of understanding for consulting services was signed between the PPT and the National Institute of Ocean Technology, Chennai. The seawater reverse osmosis will be available for the PPT township.

By Wednesday, of 30 districts, 29 had received deficient rainfall, while only Koraput district has recorded 1% surplus precipitation. In nine districts, rain deficit has been measured over 40%. Balasore was the worst hit, with 54% deficit rainfall. As many as 26 districts had deficit above 19%.

Replying to a query on Thursday, Minster of State for Water Resource Raghunandan Dash said Odisha has lost 1.12 billion cubic metre (6.71%) of groundwater in nine years between 2009 and 2017.

According to THE Central Ground Water Board, in 2009, Odisha’s groundwater volume was assessed at 16.69 billion cubic metre. It had dropped to 15.57 billion cubic metre in 2017.