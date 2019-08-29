Water projects to be completed on time: Gehlot

The long-term water supply projects in Rajasthan will be completed on time to ensure the availability of water in the geographically difficult areas. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has given instructions for speeding up implementation of water supply schemes for both drinking and irrigation.

Mr. Gehlot said at a review meeting here after the appointment of committees for the Rajiv Gandhi Jal Sanchay Yojana that the long-term projects would permanently resolve the issue of paucity of water caused by scanty and erratic rainfall in the State. “The projects should be formulated to meet the local needs and regularly monitored,” he said.

The progress of projects financed by institutions such as the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development, Japan International Cooperation Agency and New Development Bank as well as the dam, canal and small irrigation projects was reviewed on the occasion.

The committees appointed at the district, block and village panchayat levels for the Yojana will coordinate the activities of various departments and monitor the progress of work for water conservation.