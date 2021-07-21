Water harvesting structures to be studied in Rajasthan

JAIPUR

21 July 2021

Focus would be on contribution to increase groundwater

The water harvesting structures in the villages of Rajasthan, including ponds, anicuts, check dams, ‘johads’ and ‘nadis’, will be studied to find out their contribution to the increase in groundwater level. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has given instructions for starting the water catchment development works after the monsoon season is over.

Progress reviewed

The water harvesting structures were mostly constructed under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS).

While reviewing the progress of works related to watershed development and land conservation, Mr. Gehlot said here that the schemes in these sectors would be monitored at the State level.

“Despite the famine and drought situations arising several times in the past in Rajasthan, the water availability has increased in the areas with low rainfall following the construction of water harvesting structures,” Mr. Gehlot said.

The Chief Minister asked the officials to approve water catchment development works under the Rajiv Gandhi Jal Sanchay Yojana on priority, while pointing out that the scheme was aimed at increasing the groundwater level and preparing water harvesting structures.

4,000 villages covered

The scheme, which was launched in the State in August 2019, lays emphasis on retaining the water in the agricultural fields. Over 4,000 villages have been covered in the scheme’s first phase after the identification of 247 lakh hectare land where the water catchment works could be taken up.