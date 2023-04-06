Water harvesting structures in Rajasthan’s villages set to promote sustainable management

April 06, 2023 04:29 am | Updated 01:27 am IST - JAIPUR

The Congress government’s decision to construct water harvesting structures in the government buildings on the basis of feasibility in the rural areas of 17 districts in Rajasthan, is set to promote sustainable ground water management in the villages. Micro-irrigation activities will also be supported in these areas.

The water harvesting structures will facilitate collection and conservation of rainwater, while the funds available under the incentive component of the Union Jal Shakti Ministry’s Atal Bhujal Yojana, will be utilised for innovations in the field of groundwater protection.

Additional Chief Secretary (ground water) Subodh Agarwal said here on Wednesday, that the groundwater resources would be managed through community-led initiatives in a better way in the water stressed areas, with the construction of water-harvesting structures. The State government will also ensure convergence of various schemes, to enhance the capacity of local communities to manage groundwater.

Mr. Agarwal asked the officials of the Agriculture and Horticulture Departments to promote micro-irrigation activities in the areas where Atal Bhujal Yojana was being implemented. Besides, an emphasis will be laid on drip irrigation in the agricultural fields in order to save groundwater.

The officials of the departments concerned deliberated on the strategies for groundwater recharge and water conservation through innovative methods at a review meeting. Atal Bhujal Yojana’s component for institutional strengthening will be utilised for preparing water security plans, improving skills, and inculcating behavioural change among the rural communities.