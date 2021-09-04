Water department finds pollutants in 291 samples collected in Maharashtra’s Raigad

Alibaug

04 September 2021 14:22 IST

The department had collected samples from all talukas to keep a check on illnesses caused due to polluted water in the region: Official

At least 291 out of 4,640 water samples collected in Maharashtra's Raigad district were found to be polluted, an official from the local administration said on Saturday.

The water department of the Raigad Zilla Parishad had collected samples from all talukas to keep a check on illnesses caused due to polluted water in the region, the official said.

Out of the 4,640 water samples collected by the department, 291 were found to be polluted, he said, adding that the samples were sent to a district-level laboratory and five other taluka-level testing facilities.

At least 125 samples from Karjat were found to be polluted, which is the highest, while pollutants were detected in two samples each from Uran, Roha and Poladpur talukas, the official said.

No pollutants were found in water samples from Murud, Tala, Mhasala and Shrivardhan, he said.