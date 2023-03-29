Water cess face-off | Himachal CM says misconception resolved, Punjab-Haryana will not suffer any loss 

March 29, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

Amid the ongoing face-off with neighbouring States of Punjab and Haryana on the issue of imposing tax for the water drawn for hydropower generation, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on March 29 met Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann here.

After the meeting, both the Chief Ministers addressed journalists. Mr. Sukhu said, “Some misconceptions regarding water cess were resolved in today’s meeting. The tax levied by Himachal Pradesh would not be imposed on water but on hydropower projects operating within the State. Both Punjab and Haryana will not suffer any loss due to this water cess.”

Punjab Chief Minister said that he expressed the State’s concern over the proposed water cess. He asked his counterpart that it should not be implemented as it was against the interests of the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister clarified that the water cess would be levied only on the hydropower plants within their own State. He added that it would not be applicable in Punjab.

Amicable solution

Mr. Sukhu added that a committee of Chief Secretaries and Energy Secretaries of both the States would be constituted to conduct a detailed discussion over various hydroelectric projects, including water.

“This committee will straighten out the matters in a time-bound manner, besides discussing the projects of Bhakra Beas Management Board,” said the Chief Minister. It will amicably solve the contentious issues if any, he added.

In the ongoing Budget Session of the Himachal Pradesh State Assembly, the Himachal Pradesh water cess on Hydropower Generation Bill, 2023 was passed recently, inviting sharp criticism from both Punjab and Haryana. In fact, both the States passed resolutions in their respective Assemblies against levying of the cess. The Haryana Assembly in its resolution, declared the water cess proposed to be levied by Himachal Pradesh on hydropower generation as “illegal”.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal pointed out that the levy was not only an infringement of the exclusive rights of the State over its natural resources, but would also result in additional financial burden for generation of power, resulting in higher cost of generation of electricity.

“This committee will straighten out the matters in a time-bound manner, besides discussing the projects of Bhakra Beas Management Board”Sukhvinder Singh SukhuHimachal Pradesh Chief Minister