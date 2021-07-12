Water cannon used on Cong. workers

They were protesting against M.P. land allotment to RSS affiliate

The Madhya Pradesh government’s decision to allot land in an industrial estate to an RSS affiliate associated with small industries prompted the Opposition, the Congress, to stage a protest led by senior leader Digvijaya Singh here on Sunday wherein the police used water cannons.

The incident occurred when Mr. Singh, a Rajya Sabha MP, and other Congress workers were trying to climb a barricade during the protest held at Govindpura industrial area, police officers said.

The police has filed a case against Mr. Singh and eight other Congress leaders along with 200 workers for organising a protest without prior permission and violating COVID-19 rules. “The police used water cannons but we will continue to fight against the land allotment. The water got into my ears,” Mr. Singh told reporters.

He alleged Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had given this land worth crores to the Laghu and Madhyam Udyog Bharti at the rate of ₹1 despite opposition from the Industrial Association.

“This is the only park where workers take their lunch and rest,” Mr. Singh said.