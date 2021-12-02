Watch | This man from Madhya Pradesh built a replica of Taj Mahal

02 December 2021 11:07 IST

A video on a 52-year-old businessman in Madhya Pradesh who built a replica of Taj Mahal for his wife

Anand Prakash Chouksey, a 52-year-old businessman in Madhya Pradesh has built a replica of Taj Mahal as a loving gesture for his beloved wife.

Unlike Shahjahan, Mr. Chouksey's story has none of the tragedy and his wife, Mrs. Manjusha Chouksey is very much alive.

The replica house is situated at Burhanpur in Madhya Pradesh which is almost 800 kilometres away from Taj Mahal.

