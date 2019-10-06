Other States

Watch | This Durga Puja pandal in Varanasi gets ‘Chandrayaan-2’ touch

Durga Puja 2019 brought with it colour, life and celebration. In Varanasi, it also brought in a celebration of India's Chandrayaan-2. The pandal in Varanasi's Orderly Bazaar is all set to mesmerise devotees with its Chandrayaan-2 theme. The pandal is around 100-feet high and was made in two months. It also has installations of ISRO chief K. Sivan and astronauts.

Durga Pooja
Varanasi
