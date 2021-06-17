Watch | Strawberry farmers in Kashmir face huge losses due to the lack of market

17 June 2021 11:43 IST

A video on the strawberry farmers in Kashmir who are facing huge losses due to the lack of market

Kashmir produces around 2,000 to 2,500 metric tonnes of strawberries each year. It is considered as the first fruit crop of the season in Kashmir.

Gussu village on the outskirts of Kashmir has the highest number of people growing strawberries. The harvesting process of the strawberry crop is in full swing in Srinagar now. This year was one of the best years for strawberry growers in Jammu and Kashmir as the crop saw about a 20% increase in yield. But due to the COVID-induced lockdown and restrictions, the strawberry farmers here are struggling.

Farming strawberries was a profitable venture till the pandemic struck. Tourists are the major buyers of strawberries in Kashmir. But with the surge in COVID cases, there has been a sharp decline in the tourist inflow, which has severely impacted the market.

