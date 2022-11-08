Watch | Shopian Muslims long for the return of Kashmiri Pandits

A video on Kashmiri Pandit families leaving their village in Kashmir’s Shopian

The lanes of Shopian in Jammu and Kashmir are deserted. Families of at least 10 Kashmiri Pandits have fled the area.

With a heavy heart, their Muslim neighbours are hoping for their return.

In October, Puran Krishan Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit, was shot dead by militants while he was on his way to an orchard.

The Kashmir Freedom Fighter group, which claimed responsibility for the attack, has warned of more such attacks.

Bhat was part of the families who did not leave Kashmir through the most difficult period of terrorism in the 1990s.

The remaining Muslim population say that they lived in harmony all these years.

But the recent wave of terror forced Pandit families to leave their ancestral homes.

At least six members of the minority community have been killed in targeted attacks by militants this year.

As the harvest season dawns on the Valley, their Muslim neighbours are taking care of their orchards and apple produce.

We spoke to some of them.