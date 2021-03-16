Watch | Kashmir's septuagenarian wood carving artisan

16 March 2021 11:52 IST

A video on Ghulam Nabi Dar, a celebrated craftsman in the art of walnut wood carving in Srinagar

Ghulam Nabi Dar, from Srinagar, started carving wood pieces at the age of 10 after quitting school due to dire circumstances.

He first started working for a local wood carving artisan, Abdul Razzaq Wangnoo and later with another wood carving artisan Abdul Aziz Bhat.

Now a septuagenarian, he is still keeping the tradition alive for over five decades.

Dar is a celebrated craftsman in the art of walnut wood carving in the Valley. He was honoured with a state award in 1984 and a national award in 1995.

Dar has travelled to many countries including Iraq, Germany and Thailand. Now, his son Abid Ahmad is following his footsteps.