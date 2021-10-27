Watch | Kashmiri carpets for a world market

27 October 2021 11:17 IST

A video on Kashmir's carpet makers and how they are adapting to global trends

Kashmir’s carpet industry has been famous for centuries.

In the 15th century, weavers from Persia and Central Asia travelled to Kashmir creating a boom in the carpet industry.

Since then, it has dominated both Indian and western markets, thanks to the exquisite artwork involved in making every piece.

In the 1990s, carpet weavers shifted their focus from woollen to silk carpets.

Today, artisans are incorporating new designs and techniques into the art. Artists have started using calligraphy work on these silk carpets for the first time.

Most of these carpets, sold outside the country, cater to present trends in the global market.

The labour-intensive craft is drawing young artisans and designers who are keen on taking the unique handicrafts of Kashmir to the world.