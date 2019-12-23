Watch | Jharkhand Assembly Election Results 2019

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led alliance on December 23 is on course to post a convincing victory in the Assembly election, handing a crushing defeat to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has lost another State after the recent setback in Maharashtra. The JMM-Congress-Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) alliance is expected to cross the halfway mark in the 81-seat Assembly by comfortable margin. The JMM and Congress have won and extended leads in 46 seats — their highest ever tally since the formation of Jharkhand in 2000. The JMM is also emerging the single largest party with 30 seats, pushing BJP to second position.

