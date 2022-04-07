Watch | How is Holi celebrated in Dwarka?

April 07, 2022 13:35 IST

The Dwarkadhish Temple, associated with the legend of Krishna, is situated on the western coast in Gujarat. While Holi in Vrindavan is famous, in Dwarka too, the colour and pomp are vivid.

Lakhs of devotees visit the temple for the festival. This year, according to the head priest, Dipakbhai Pravinchandra, eight lakh to 10 lakh visited the temple from March 10 to 18i. The deity of Dwarkadhish is “offered” Abil Gulal (natural colours) and scented water by means of a silver pichkari (piston).