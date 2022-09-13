Watch | How IAF rescued four mountaineers in Kullu

The Hindu Bureau September 13, 2022 18:52 IST

A video on the rescue operation of four mountaineers who went missing in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh

| Video Credit: ANI

The four mountaineers who were missing for days were found in the Tibba region on September 12. They had gone on an expedition to Mt Ali Ratni Tibba in Kullu’s Malana last week. The rescue operations were carried out by the local administration and IAF.



