The flood situation in Assam remaines grim with 29 districts marooned by the deluge, which has so far claimed at least 27 lives and affected 57 lakh people, officials said.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) bulletin, a rhino died in the Kaziranga National Park while the Brahmaputra and its tributaries are flowing above the danger mark in various places in the state, including in Guwahati.