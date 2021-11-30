Other States

Watch | All about the Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh

The Hindu Net Desk 30 November 2021 17:52 IST
Updated: 30 November 2021 17:52 IST

A video on Purvanchal Expressway, the longest expressway in India

The Purvanchal Expressway is the longest expressway in India. On November 16, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the expressway inUttar Pradesh.

The project was built at a cost of ₹22,497 crores by the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA).

