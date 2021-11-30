Other States
30 November 2021 17:52 IST
Comments
Watch | All about the Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh
Updated: 30 November 2021 17:52 IST
A video on Purvanchal Expressway, the longest expressway in India
The Purvanchal Expressway is the longest expressway in India. On November 16, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the expressway inUttar Pradesh.
The project was built at a cost of ₹22,497 crores by the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA).
More In Videos Multimedia Other States