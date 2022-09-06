Other States

Watch | 20-feet long ink pen to aid learning in rural Himachal school

Is that a mini-rocket? No it’s a giant ink pen.

It was made by the teachers of Government High school at Nahan town in Himachal Pradesh.

It has been installed in the school premises.

It is 20 feet long and weighs about 43 kg.

It is equipped with a sound sensor.

It also has CCTV cameras and can keep tabs on the students.

It aims to help students in learning.

A recorded lecture can be aired through the pen.

This pen can be used as teaching-learning material. Suppose a teacher is absent, they can record their lecture and send it to other teachers. The lecture can be aired through the pen which has a sound sensor,” said School Headmaster Dr Sanjeev Attri.


