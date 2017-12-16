Warrants against BJP leaders in Muzaffarnagar riots case

Meerut: A Muzaffarnagar court on Friday issued non-bailable warrants against senior BJP leaders for their alleged role in the 2013 riots that broke out there. The leaders include former Sanjeev Baliyan, Suresh Rana and Sangeet Som.

Mr. Baliyan and six others were booked for inciting violence through their speeches at a public meeting in Nagla Mandaur on August 30, 2013. They were charged under Section 188 (violating prohibitory orders), 354 (assault or criminal force to deter public servants from discharging duty) and 341 (wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code. This meeting was one of the first public meetings which led to mobilisation for the riots in the first week of September that year.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate of Muzaffarnagar Madhu Gupta on Friday issued non-bailable warrants against the accused after their repeated absence from the court. The court has asked the BJP leaders to be present in the court on January 19.