Warrant issued against Mumbai ex-police chief

Param Bir Singh

Mumbai

23 September 2021 01:26 IST

Param Bir Singh not appearing before probe committee

Second bailable warrant has been issued against former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh for not appearing before a commission set up to probe corruption charges against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh levied by Mr. Singh.

The warrant has been issued by retired judge of the Bombay High Court K.U. Chandiwal. The one-member committee was appointed on March 30 by the Maharashtra government to inquire into the allegations made by Mr. Singh in a letter he wrote to the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on March 20. The letter had mentioned several instances where Mr. Deshmukh directed now dismissed Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze to collect ₹100 crore a month from bars and restaurants.

On Wednesday, a sealed envelope was given to the Commission by the Superintendent of Police, Crime Investigation Department how efforts have been made to locate Mr. Singh to execute the first bailable warrant issued on September 7. However, to no avail. Previously, the Commission had imposed fines of ₹5,000 in June and ₹25,000 twice in the last month for repeatedly not appearing before the committee.

Advertising

Advertising

Advocate Anita Castalino, appearing for Mr. Deshmukh, said it’s time the Commission issued a non-bailable warrant against Mr. Singh and steps taken to confiscate his properties.

However, advocate Shishir Hirey, representing the Committee, said it was too early to do that. The Commission agreed with Mr. Hirey and said Mr. Singh should be given another opportunity. The Commission said it should not bring down the dignity of the police and sought Mr. Singh’s presence on October 6.