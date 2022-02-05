Warehouse manager held from Rajasthan for stealing over 500 LED TVs

The accused has been identified as Dinesh Chittlangia, a resident of Nagaur in Rajasthan

A 39-year-old manager of a warehouse was arrested from Rajasthan for allegedly stealing 590 LED TVs from his employers’ godown here, police on Saturday said.

The accused has been identified as Dinesh Chittlangia, a resident of Nagaur in Rajasthan, they said.

On Tuesday, one Kamal Toshniwal had lodged a complaint regarding theft of 590 LED TVs from his godown in Sant Nagar, East of Kailash, police said.

On technical surveillance of billing system of the company, two e-way bills were found issued in the name of M/s SS Electronics, police said.

It emerged that the manager of the complainant’s company had issued these two bills and transported 590 LED TVs in two trucks to an unknown destination, they said.

Police analysed the CCTV footages and traced the trucks containing LED TVs, and located Chittlangia’s mobile phone to be active in Rajasthan, a senior police officer said.

Later, a police team went to Rajasthan and nabbed the accused from Nagaur.

All the stolen LEDs have been recovered from a rented space in Vasant Kunj Enclave on his instance, the officer said.

During interrogation, Chittlangia revealed that he was running an electronics shop SS Electronics in Nagaur under his name.

He found that his business was not doing well due to lack of supply of goods, the officer said.

He then decided to steal TVs from his employer to overcome the supply issue, he added.