War of words over CAA protests in Assam

A students’ organisation in Assam has criticised a citizens’ group for sniffing a ‘mystery’ in the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests and advising restraint before a possible Supreme Court verdict on the matter next month.

The group of 16, comprising former Meghalaya Governor Ranjit Shekhar Mooshahary, a few academicians and cultural personalities, had in a ‘public notice’ published in local dailies underlined the damage done to the State’s socio-economic fabric during the violent phase of the protests.

The signatories said as the CAA was sub judice and would be heard by the apex court on January 22, the announcement of a long-term movement was mysterious.

The All Assam Students’ Union countered the group by saying their appeal too was shrouded in mystery.

“What these 16 personalities are saying reeks of a government conspiracy. They should rather demand repeal of the Act ,” AASU advisor Samujjal Bhattacharya said.