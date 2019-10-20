Other States

War of words between Congress, Akali leaders

With the campaigning for the bypolls to four Assembly seats in Punjab coming to an end, the Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal leaders on Saturday exchanged sharp words as parties made their last-ditch efforts to woo the voters.

In Punjab, bypolls in Phagwara, Jalalabad, Dakha and Mukerian Assembly constituencies will be held on October 21. The results will be declared on October 24.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, who was in Mukerian to campaign for the Congress candidate, hit out at the SAD saying that people have rejected the Akali Dal and its leadership was a spent force. Akali chief Sukhbir Singh Badal said Capt. Amarinder’s admission that by-elections’ result would not be a referendum on his government was a clear indication that he has admitted defeat.

Trashing Mr. Badal’s charge of no development in Punjab under the current regime, Capt. Amarinder also ridiculed his statement that he (Capt. Amarinder) was not accessible to the people.

