Waqf Board felicitates Haryana CM 

January 07, 2023 01:24 am | Updated 01:24 am IST - CHANDIGARH

The Haryana Waqf Board felicitated Chief Minister Manohar Lal at a ‘Tanzeem Aima-e-Auqaf’ programme after the State government increased the salary of imams by over 50% and created a provision for a 5% annual increase.

Mr. Lal at a meeting with the imams in Gurugram on Wednesday had called upon them to work unitedly for the society. This was the first-ever such meeting, according to a government statement.

At the programme held at Gurugram University, Mr. Lal said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has implemented several welfare schemes for the Muslim community. The law on triple talaq has been accepted by the general public and the people need to be made aware of such facts, he added.

The CM commended the maulanas and the imams for their contributions in making the ‘Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao’ programme successful in Mewat region. They have also cooperated a lot in the Swachhata Abhiyan, he said.

Expressing concern over the trend of drug addiction in the society, the Chief Minister appealed to the imams to help in checking the menace.

Haryana State Waqf Board administrator Chaudhary Zakir Hussain said now the monthly salaries of regular imams would increase from ₹8,000-₹10,000 to ₹13,000-₹15,000.