Wanted rebel leader from Manipur arrested in Delhi

A joint team made up of Delhi and Imphal Police personnel arrested a top rebel leader of Manipur on Monday morning in Delhi. Police sources said that the arrested rebel leader was identified as Lamyanba Khuman, “chairman” of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party (People’s War Group). Another person was also arrested along with him. They are being brought to Imphal.

Khuman carried a reward of ₹1,00,000 on his head. The Superintendent of Police-Imphal West District, who had announced the reward two weeks ago, has been closely monitoring the movements of Khuman and his associates.

Apart from insurgency-related offences, Khuman faces a charge of threatening the Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren.

Officials said that some arrests are expected soon in this connection.

Unrelated flare-up

In an unrelated incident, one person, Mohammad Mangi of Nongpok Shikhong in the Thoubal district, was murdered on Sunday evening. His alleged assailant, M. Shantikumar Meitei, has been arrested. The injured person was rushed to the hospital by some persons, where he was declared brought dead.

Villagers from the Muslim community came out in the streets to protest on Monday. Three persons were injured in tear gas canister firings by the police.

Angry people formed a Joint Action Committee to raise demands, including the suspension of police personnel who had fired tear gas shells within 24 hours, and exemplary punishment to the alleged murderer. If this was not honoured, various forms of agitations would be launched, some of the protesters said.

Police and community leaders are trying to come to an amicable understanding since the incident may stoke communal tensions.