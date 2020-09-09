Other StatesGiridih 09 September 2020 06:07 IST
Wanted Naxal arrested in Jharkhand’s Giridih
Manoj Ray was carrying a bounty of ₹1 lakh
A wanted Naxal leader was arrested in Jharkhand’s Giridih district, police said on Tuesday.
Manoj Ray, who was carrying a bounty of ₹1 lakh, was arrested in a raid at a village in the Pirtand police station area on Monday, a senior officer said.
He was wanted in several districts for years, the officer said, adding that dozens of cases were registered against him.
When produced at a court, he was sent to judicial custody
