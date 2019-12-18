Want to visit violence-hit areas after taking State government into confidence: Jagdeep Dhankhar

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday said he would like to visit the areas affected by violent protests over the new citizenship law, but would do it after taking the State government into confidence.
Mr. Dhankhar also advocated for the amended Citizenship Act saying it would not affect the rights of any Indian.
“I would like to visit the violence-affected areas but would do that after taking the state government into confidence,” Mr. Dhankhar told reporters after his meeting with the chief secretary and the DGP.
The governor said the new Act does not affect the citizenship of any person of this country.
“Those who are opposing the amended Citizenship Act are either misguided or doing it out of ignorance,” he said.
