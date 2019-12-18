Other States

Want to visit violence-hit areas after taking State government into confidence: Jagdeep Dhankhar

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. File

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. File  

more-in

The West Bengal Governor also advocated for the amended Citizenship Act saying it would not affect the rights of any Indian.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday said he would like to visit the areas affected by violent protests over the new citizenship law, but would do it after taking the State government into confidence.

Mr. Dhankhar also advocated for the amended Citizenship Act saying it would not affect the rights of any Indian.

“I would like to visit the violence-affected areas but would do that after taking the state government into confidence,” Mr. Dhankhar told reporters after his meeting with the chief secretary and the DGP.

The governor said the new Act does not affect the citizenship of any person of this country.

“Those who are opposing the amended Citizenship Act are either misguided or doing it out of ignorance,” he said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Other States
West Bengal
Kolkata
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 18, 2019 7:08:03 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/want-to-visit-violence-hit-areas-after-taking-state-government-into-confidence-jagdeep-dhankhar/article30339287.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY