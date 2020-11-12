Want to upgrade skill? Get a coupon in Meghalaya

Conrad K. Sangma. File

GUWAHATI

12 November 2020 15:09 IST

Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma says people aged 16-18 years can use coupon to pursue any skill or hobby of their choice

A coupon could help a category of teenagers in Meghalaya upgrade their skills or pursue a hobby of their choice.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma said the government would arm people aged 16-18 years with “unique coupons” that would act as currency for undergoing training to upscale their skills or follow their hobbies.

Such a system, he claimed, would be the first in India.

“Our youths can be trained in music, sports, art and other skills. Many young people in Meghalaya know how to play music but reading music would add a cherry on the cake,” Mr. Sangma said in State capital Shillong on Wednesday.

The idea involved appointing 1,000 service providers from Meghalaya – all certified trainers in different vocations – who would be engaged in teaching an array of skills. “Apart from ensuring training, the coupon system could help the youth get employment,” he said.

“Anyone who wishes to undergo a particular training programme can approach the service providers with a coupon for training in skills of his or her choice,” he added

He did not elaborate on the cost factor.