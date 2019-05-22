Want President’s Rule to end soon in J&K, says Governor

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Wednesday said his administration wants the President’s Rule to end in the State at the earliest but the final call on the timing of Assembly elections will be taken by the Election Commission.

‘No opposition’

Asked if some officials within his administration were not keen on transfer of power to an elected government in the State, the Governor said there was nothing like that in his notice.

“We want this (President’s Rule) to end as soon as possible. The final call on holding Assembly elections in the State will be taken by the Election Commission,” Mr. Malik told reporters after inaugurating the second phase of the Jehangir Chowk-Rambagh flyover.

Recently, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh also said a decision on holding Assembly elections in the State was the prerogative of the Election Commission but indicated a decision could be announced after the completion of the Lok Sabha polls.

Jammu and Kashmir was placed under Governor’s Rule on June 19, 2018, after the PDP-BJP coalition government fell as the BJP decided to pull out of the alliance.

The Governor decided to dissolve the Assembly on the grounds that he wanted to prevent horse-trading.