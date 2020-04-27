Other States

Want lockdown to continue beyond May 3: Meghalaya CM

Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma

Meghalaya has so far reported 12 COVID-19 positive cases of which 11 are active and one person has died.

Meghalaya wants the lockdown in the State to continue beyond May 3 to stem the spread of COVID-19, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said on April 27 after a teleconference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Chief Minister, however, said some relaxations will be introduced in green zones and non-COVID-19 affected districts after the nationwide shutdown has been lifted.

“At the video conference called by Honble PM @narendramodi ji and Honble Home Minister @AmitShah ji. We have mooted to continue with the lockdown in #Meghalaya. #CovidUpdates,” Mr. Sangma tweeted after the video conference.

Meanwhile, the State government on Monday relaxed a number of activities, including the sale of essential goods and their movement through courier services, and online sale of essential commodities, except for the State capital Shillong and in Mylliem Block of East Khasi Hills District, Chief Secretary M.S. Rao said.

