Wall on elephant corridor in Numaligarh refinery stays

The administration in eastern Assam’s Golaghat district has withdrawn its February 14 notice to the Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) for the demolition of a boundary wall erected on an elephant corridor.

The notice was issued on the basis of the National Green Tribunal’s August 24, 2016 order to NRL to pull down the 2.2 km boundary wall that is within the No-Development Zone around the rhino-rich Kaziranga National Park. This zone extends 20 km from the park.

The area where the wall stands is also part of the 133.45-hectare Deopahar Reserve Forest linked to the Kaziranga landscape and has been a traditional animal corridor.

The Golaghat administration cited the Gauhati High Court’s stay on demolition on September 3, 2018 to withdraw the notice on March 6 despite the Supreme Court on January 18 refusing to admit NRL’s appeal against the NGT order.

Citing NRL’s civil writ petition (5985/2018) in the HC, Golaghat’s Deputy Commissioner Dhiren Hazarika said his February 14 letter issued to NRL “regarding demolisation (sic) of boundary wall is hereby withdrawn till further communication from Advocate General, Assam Gauhati High Court”.

Assam-based environment activist Rohit Choudhury, who had taken up the case in the NGT as well as the apex court, declined to comment on the withdrawal of the notice. “I will have to discuss the nuances with my lawyer,” he said.

An NRL spokesperson said that they complied with the NGT’s 2016 order within a month by demolishing a 289-metre stretch of the wall that activists said encroached upon the Deopahar Reserve Forest.