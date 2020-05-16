Other States

Walk to reach home turns tragic

Migrant worker dies of exhaustion near Odisha border

A migrant labourer, who was walking back to his home in Odisha’s Puri district, died at Laxmannath toll plaza near the State border on Friday.

The man identified as Dhubei Charan Mohanty was working in a company in Kolkata. He lost job following the nationwide lockdown.

Subsequently, he exhausted all savings on food during past 50 days. The man decided to return home. As there was no easy mode of transport he could avail, walking back home was the only option left with him.

Mr. Mohanty collapsed near Laxmannath toll plaza, the border check gate, about 11.30 am. He was declared brought dead by doctors.

With people found miserably walking in blistering heat, the Odisha government, meanwhile, announced a structured strategy to stop people from walking on road.

“We are working on a strategy of providing relief to those walking through Odisha. People will not walk on road to reach home from now. Chief Minister’s Relief Fund will be used to ferry them from State’s one end to another,” said State Director General of Police Abhay.

