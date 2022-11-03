Waiting to get responsibility in Samajwadi Party, says Shivpal

The Jaswantnaga MLA said he is strengthening his party on the ideals of Mulayam Singh Yadav

In sharp contrast to his earlier outbursts against the Samajwadi Party (SP) and its president Akhilesh Yadav, Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) president and Jaswantnagar MLA , Shivpal Singh Yadav on Wednesday said that he is waiting to be given responsibility in the SP. Earlier Mr. Yadav had stated that he won’t go with the party as it had cheated him many times in the past.

Speaking to media persons in Sambhal on the sidelines of Kalki Mahotsav Shivpal said, “Waiting to get responsibility, wait, see.”

On the disqualification of the SP leader and 10-time MLA from Rampur Azam Khan, Mr. Yadav said, “Azam Khan is a big leader. Everyone wants to see him in the house, be it in the State Assembly or Parliament,” said Shivpal adding that , “I am strengthening my own party as of now on the ideals of Mulayam Singh Yadav.”

After the recent demise of SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, Shivpal was seen close to his nephew and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav which led to speculations that the bitter relationship between both leaders will end despite the SP not including Shivpal in the star campaigners list for the Gola Gokarannath Assembly bypoll scheduled for November 3.

Shivpal, a six-term MLA was targeting the SP on whose ticket he won the 2022 Assembly polls, and has sent feelers to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by voting in favour of its presidential nominee Droupadi Murmu. In turn the SP had issued a letter to him stating , “Respected Shivpal Singh Yadav Ji, If you think that you will get more respect elsewhere, you are free to go.”